Watch Dead Letter Circus weather the storm in new video

Australian prog rockers Dead Letter Circus have released an atmospheric black and white video for their new single The Armour You Own.

It was filmed in Melbourne, Australia, by cinematographer Edward Goldner, who has previously worked with artists including Karnivool.

Speaking about the track, frontman Kim Benzie tells The Music: "The Armour You Own spawned from guiding someone important in my life through a bout of anxiety.

“The constant musing around flipping your moments of fragility into opportunities for growth. The Armour You Own is the perfect vessel for this message – it’s a pulsing confident riff-monster, whilst dripping with positivity.”

The Brisbane outfit will head out on tour from next month across Australia. Find a list of their live dates below.

Dead Letter Circus 2018 Australian tour dates

May 31: Richmond The Corner Hotel

Jun 01: Adelaide Jive Bar

Jun 02: North Perth Rosemount Hotel

Jun 03: North Fremantle Mojos Bar

Jun 08: Brisbane The Zoo

Jun 10: Blackheath The Bald Face Stag