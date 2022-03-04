Watch Darkher's haunting new video for Where The Devil Waits



Yorkshire-based prog-folk singer-songwriter, Darkher, has shared the haunting video for her latest single, Where the Devil Waits. It's taken from her eerie second album, The Buried Storm, due out on April 15 via Prophecy Productions.

The bittersweet clip was shot by videographer Kathryn Pogue on the grounds of the Grade I-listed Muncaster Castle in Cumbria, northern England. It follows on from lead track, Lowly Weep, which was revealed in January.

Says Darkher, aka Jayn Maiven, "The song relates to the shadows within and the attachments to what can become destructive. It is about empowerment and light. This particular line 'here I bury the storm, in blinding light' served as my definite inspiration for The Buried Storm."

Darkher was created as Maiven's solo project in 2012 and, following the release of two EPs, she was invited to perform at Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands. Her debut full-length album, Realms, was released in 2016, which earned her comparisons to Chelsea Wolfe, Esben and The Witch, and Loreena McKennit. On her current album, the singer, guitarist and bassist teams up with live drummer Christopher Smith, as well as a string quartet and guitarist Daniel Land.

The Buried Storm will be released on CD Digipak, gatefold vinyl and two-CD artbook, which also includes acoustic versions of three album tracks.

The Buried Storm Tracklisting



1. Sirens Nocturne

2. Lowly Weep

3. Unbound

4. Where the Devil Waits

5. Love's Sudden Death

6. The Seas

7. Immortals

8. Fear Not, My King