Darkher unveils video for brand new single Lowly Weep

Darkher will release second album The Buried Storm in April

Darkher
(Image credit: U. Classen)

Dark folk progger Darkher has released a haunting new video for her brand new single Lowly Weep. It's the first single from the duo's upcoming second album The Buried Storm, which will be released through Prophecy records on April 15.

"The first single Lowly Weep is a dark lullaby that speaks to the sorrow within," explains composer, lyricist, and visual artist Jayn Maiven. "As with the death of winter and the rebirth of spring, it journeys from bleakness into a stirring entity of strength, renewing a connection to the spirit."

The eight-song long The Buried Storm was written, recorded, engineered, produced and mixed by Maiven and mastered by Michael Zech at The Church of Sound Studio, Germany. It features guest appearances from Ludvig Swärd (of ambient folk band Forndom) on cello and background vocals on Lowly Weep and Daniel Land Daniel Land on background vocals and additional guitar on Fear Not, My King.

The Buried Storm will be available as a 36-page hardcover 2CD artbook including three acoustic versions of album tracks, limited gatefold LP silver vinyl, gatefold LP black vinyl, and on digipak CD.

Pre-order The Buried Storm.

Darkher

(Image credit: Prophecy Records)

Darkher: The Buried Storm
1. Sirens Nocturne    
2. Lowly Weep 
3. Unbound    
4. Where the Devil Waits    
5. Love's Sudden Death    
6. The Seas    
7. Immortals    
8. Fear Not, My King

