Watch Danzig’s eerie Last Ride video

Danzig have released a new video for their track Last Ride.

The song features on Glenn Danzig and co’s latest album Black Laden Crown, which arrived in May this year via Afm Records.

The video was shot in black and white and features the Misfits man on a desert highway where a hitchhiker in ghoulish make-up patiently waits by the side of the road.

The video for the new single comes after Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein announced that Misfits would play a one-off show at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 30.

The classic-era lineup played two reunion shows last year at Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago after Danzig and Only put their differences aside at a legal meeting that was set up to avoid further court drama after years of bad blood.

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo was behind the kit for the two gigs.

Danzig said: “Okay, Los Angeles, you’ve waited almost 35 years for this. Here’s your chance to see the ‘original Misfits’ in this exclusive LA-only performance.

“No tour, no B.S. – just one night of dark metal-punk hardcore brutality that will go down in the history books. See you there.”

Only added: “The Misfits were so far ahead of their time when we began back in 1977, that it took the world 40 years to catch up. That time has come, and that time is now.

“We intend to take you on a ride back in time and into the future to experience 100% authentic punk rock at its essence, and the origin of thrash in its purist form.

“History will be made – again. Prepare to be devastated.”

