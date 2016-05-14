Misfits reunion came after legal meeting to avoid further court drama

Jerry Only has revealed that the Misfits reunion came about after he and Glenn Danzig attended a legal meeting that was set up to avoid further court drama.

Bassist Only and the band’s management met with vocalist Danzig in January, with the talks coming almost two years after the singer saw his legal bid against Only over merchandise profits thrown out of court.

But despite the pair’s rocky relationship over the years, once they got round the table to talk, the situation was soon turned on its head.

Only tells Rolling Stone: “We were never not friends – we were just adversaries. Larry Bird might not have liked Michael Jordan on the court, but when they go out to a bar they’re cool.

“We went in there wanting to cut each other’s throats. It was turning into another court battle – and it turned into a reunion. We walked out the door knowing we were going to play together. It’s a very cool thing.”

The classic lineup of Only, Danzig and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein will headline this year’s Riot Fest events in Denver and Chicago in September. And Only says he’s confident the trio will give fans what they want at both shows.

He adds: “We’re doing well both on our own. If we do it and it don’t work, fuck it – we did it. But that’s not the case. I think we’re going to get out there and back it up. And we’re going to be the best band ever. That’s my guess. It’s going to be fun.”

Only confirms that while they’re still finalising the setlist, he was keen for Danzig to pick the tracks.

He continues: “We went through all the songs. We got Halloween, Die Die My Darling and Last Caress. We picked out the songs and we came up with about 30. We’re still messing around with the order.”

Further artists will be announced for the two festivals in due course, while tickets for the events are available from the Riot Fest website.

