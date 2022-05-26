Watch Creedence Clearwater Revival's electrifying new video for Travelin' Band

Creedence Clearwater Revival have launched new video for their classic 1970 hit, Travelin’ Band.

The video features footage of the band shot on the road in 1969 and 1970, and includes clips filmed onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London and at the Oakland Coliseum in California.

The video comes ahead of a Record Store Day release of a seven-inch single featuring Travelin' Band – recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall in April 1970 – backed with a live version of Who'll Stop The Rain recorded at the Oakland Coliseum three months earlier.

The latter recording originally appeared on the 1980 live album The Concert, first released under the title The Royal Albert Hall Concert after the original master tapes were mislabeled. The single is limited to 9000 copies worldwide, and will be available on this year's second Record Store Day drop date, June 18.

The Travelin’ Band video follows news of an upcoming documentary concert film, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall. The documentary is centred around footage shot for the BBC in 1970, both at the venue and at Pinewood Studios in London. Both filmings were set to be part of a 30-minute UK TV special that was never broadcast.

The new film features full concert footage from the original show – much of which has been previously available via unofficial DVD and video releases – including recently rediscovered 16mm film of the concert, alongside interview and live footage of the band that includes the earliest known clips of Creedence performing.

The film was directed by Bob Smeaton, the director of films including The Beatles Anthology and Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys, as well as multiple episodes of the Classic Albums TV series. It was narrated by actor Jeff Bridges.

"As a kid growing up in the U.K. during the late sixties, early seventies, Creedence were a band that I was only really aware of through their hit singles," says Smeaton. "Therefore making this film was an education for me, I was able to see and hear why they are worthy of their status as one of the greatest bands of all time. I knew they were good, I never knew they were that good."

“What a band! Love listenin’ to ‘em, love playin’ Fogerty’s tunes,” adds Bridges. “They’re certainly favourites of mine. Creedence, yeah, man.”

No date has been announced for the documentary's release.

