Watch Corey Taylor and son Griffin singing together onstage with Slipknot

Vended frontman Griffin Taylor joined his dad Corey to sing Custer with Slipknot at first date on current European tour

Vended and Slipknot
(Image credit: Press)

Corey Taylor's son Griffin, the frontman of Vended, joined his father onstage on the opening night of Slipknot's European tour in Bucharest, Romania on July 20 to sing guest vocals on Custer, from .5: The Gray Chapter.

Vended, who also feature ’Knot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan's son Simon on drums, are supporting The Nine on their European trek, and will also play a handful of headline dates while in Europe. 

On August 14, the quintet will open the Ronnie James Dio main stage at Bloodstock. They will then play headline shows at London's The Black Heart (August 15) and The Anvil in Bournemouth (August 17). 

Referencing their first trip to Europe, the Des Moines band say: "We’ve spent the past year playing shows, touring, releasing music, and meeting fans in the U.S. Now it’s time to start WORLD DOMINATION and hit Europe with the same energy. Hope you're ready, here we come…!"

Vended released a new single, Ded To Me, last week, describing the song as "unforgiving and uncompromising" and "a straight Fuck you!”

Last year Griffin Taylor complained that Vended had suffered a backlash due to comparisons with his father’s band.

“I love the fans because they've been there for my dad and they will be there for me and I will not force them to be. But we do get backlash because of the comparison and the similarities.

“But we are different. And there have been times where I've read some hate comments on YouTube and I literally went into the bathtub, filled the bathtub up and just immediately started crying.”

Watch fan-filmed footage of this wholesome family reunion below:

