Vended drop explosive new rager Burn My Misery

Vended have shared the new single, Burn My Misery, taken from their forthcoming EP What Is It / Kill It, set to arrive on November 12.

Burn My Misery bears an unsurprising yet compelling likeness to Slipknot's Corey Taylor – father of frontman Griffin Taylor – via vocals that sweep between thick, clipped growls and deep, booming cleans. Sure, he's obviously a chip off the old block, but Griffin's vocals still manage to deliver something unique via his knack of supplying impressively lethal, unique howls. Equal parts Motorhead and thrash metal, Burn My Misery is a strong statement from a band that most likely want to be considered as a separate entity from their hugely famous relations.

Of the forthcoming EP, Vended comment: "What Is It / Kill It is a collection of music written within the past three years that represents us. Your support means the world to us. The next generation is here, this is only the beginning. Welcome to VENDED!”

Last month, Vended – made up of vocalist Griffin Taylor, drummer Simon Crahan (son of Slipknot's Clown), bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki – released their debut track, Asylum. They also performed at a hometown show at Iowa's Knotfest event – a festival hosted by their masked metal dads – which also saw sets from Trivium, Megadeth, Faith No More, Gojira and of course, Slipknot.

The group are also scheduled to set off on a headline tour this winter, kicking off on November 9 in Nashville, before making stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Wayne and more. They'll also be performing again at Knotfest, at the festival's Los Angeles date on November 5.

Listen to Burn My Misery below:

Nov 09: Nashville The End, TN

Nov10: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

Nov 11: Cleveland Mahall’s, OH

Nov 12: Fort Wayne Stan’s Room, IN

Nov 13: Pontiac The Pike Room, MI

Nov 14: Pittsburgh Crafthouse Stage & Grill, PA

Nov 16: Reading Reverb, PA

Nov 17: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Nov 18: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Nov 19: Albany Empire Underground, NY

Nov 20: Hartford Webster Underground, CT

Nov 21: Boston Sonia, MA

Nov 23: Buffalo Rec Room, NY