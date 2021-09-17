Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s bloody, brutal vampire cult video for DiE4u

Bring Me The Horizon have released a violent, brutal video for new single DiE4u, set in Kiev, and directed by frontman Oli Sykes. The clip finds the Sheffield quintet entertaining the vampiric patrons of a secret subterranean club: predictably, this does not go well for everyone…



Featuring lyrics such as “This isn’t love, this is a car crash / This isn’t love, this is a bloodbath”, DiE4u is described by Sykes as “a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick.”

“I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important,“ Sykes says. “The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realisation to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world.”



“This song is triumphant for me in a way because it’s me finally accepting that I’m not someone who can drink alcohol, smoke weed or do any of these things because I just have a problem with it and it always goes down the same road,” the singer tells NME. “That’s not something that I’ve been able to admit to myself. This song is a defiant stamp of me saying, ‘No, I’m making a choice now. I can’t keep doing this for the rest of my life because it’s only going to end up one way’.”

The song is the first taster of a new EP in the Post Human series from the Sheffield quintet, set to arrive in 2022. Talking to NME, Sykes describes the follow-up to to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror as ‘future emo’ and says it takes influence from artists such as Blood Brothers, Norma Jean andGlassjaw plus ‘hyper-pop’.

“We wanted to take some of that intensity, craziness and the unhinged-ness of that world and bleed it into our song,” he says. “It took a little while, but now that we’ve got that first song we know what direction we’re heading in.”

Bring Me The Horizon are touring the UK from September 20.