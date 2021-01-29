Bring Me The Horizon score second UK Number 1 album with Post Human: Survival Horror

Bring Me The Horizon have landed a second UK number one album with their Post Human: Survival Horror EP.

The Sheffield’s quintet’s bold, shape-shifting EP charted at number 5 in the UK upon its original digital release in October, but having been newly released on vinyl, CD and cassette on January 22, the nine-track EP, which features cameos from Babymetal, Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee and Yungblud, narrowly out-sold its nearest rival, Isles, the mid-week chart number one, from Northern Irish electronica duo Bicep. An impressive 92% of BMTH’s EP sales this week were physical purchases.

The Yorkshire band previously hit the top of the UK albums chart in 2019 with amo.

Frontman Oli Sykes says: "We really weren’t expecting to get a Number 1 after having a record out for three months, so we're super stoked for this to happen especially after getting the Top 5 last year. We’d like to thank all the fans for the support for getting us to this point. So much is going on with the band right now it feels like a really exciting time for us, and this is a great way to start our year. Also, I would like to give a shout out to Bicep as I’m a massive fan of the new record out this week."

Sykes’ band will play their new hit EP in full at three tiny UK clubs in September.

The new UK album and singles charts will be announced from 6pm tonight (January 29). Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Finnish prog-folk wizards Wardruna, English alt.rockers Lonely The Brave and hard rock vets The Dead Daises, now fronted by Glenn Hughes, are all hoping for Top 40 positions.