Watch Bring Me The Horizon in new video for Amo track Mother Tongue

Bring Me The Horizon have released a video for their song Mother Tongue.

The Sheffield outfit first revealed the track back in January – just days before they launched their latest studio album Amo.

Speaking about the single on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes called it “the most gushing, out there, just straight up love song we've ever written.”

He said: “The whole album explores loving and different aspects of that. Toxic relationships and the end of relationships, and it's also about the positive side of love. Obviously when you first fall in love, it's got to be the greatest feeling.

“It's probably the most gushing, out there, straight up love song we've ever written. This was one of the easier ones to write because it was positive.”

Bring Me The Horizon are currently on the Second Base Tour across North America. They’ll soon return to the UK and Europe for further shows – a run that will include a headline set at All Points East in London.