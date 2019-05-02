Bring Me The Horizon add more artists to All Points East festival

In December last year, it was revealed that Bring Me The Horizon would curate and headline one of the days at London’s All Points East festival.

The big day will take place on May 31, with Architects, Idles, While She Sleeps, Employed To Serve, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves, Scarlxrd and Yonaka and Alice Glass all performing at the city’s Victoria Park.

Now Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed that Sleeping With Sirens will also play – and they’ll be joined by Vukovi, Black Futures, PENGSHUi and tiLLie.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes says: “We’re delighted to announce Sleeping With Sirens as the final addition to our day at All Points East. This will be their only UK date this summer.

“We are looking forward to closing the show with our only UK headline show of 2019 and will be doing an exclusive, career-spanning, two-hour set to celebrate – something we’ve never done before. We are all looking forward to an amazing day.”

Tickets are on sale from the All Points East website.

In February, Sykes ruptured his right vocal cord which resulted in shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas to be cancelled. However, the singer checked in back in March to report that his voice was fully healed.