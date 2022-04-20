Watch brand new Architects video When We Were Young

Brighton metal heavyweights Architects have released a brand new single and accompanying video. The track, titled When We Were Young, follows just over a year after their ninth studio album, For Those That Wish To Exist, which landed at number one on the UK album charts.

"When We Were Young is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older," says drummer Dan Searle of the new track. "As the world unfolds around us, we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity. When I was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today i’m pretty sure i’ll never understand reality. we lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love."

It's uncertain whether When We Were Young, which mixes crunching riffs and expansive harmonies to showcase yet another evolution in Architects' sound, will serve as a standalone single or the first release from a new record.

Watch the video for the track below. Support on the band's UK tour comes from mysterious and much-hyped masked collective Sleep Token and bruising Sheffield metallers Malevolence.

Architects UK tour 2022

May 2 Leeds First Direct Arena

May 3 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 5 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 6 London Alexandra Palace

May 8 Glasgow The SSE Hydro