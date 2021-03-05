Architects land first UK number 1 album with For Those That Wish To Exist

Architects have landed their first UK number 1 album for ninth studio record, For Those That Wish To Exist.

The album beat out competition from the likes of indie rockers Maximo Park, London rapper Digga D and rock legend, Alice Cooper.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, frontman Sam Carter said: “I cannot begin to tell you how much this means to us. Thank you to every single person who bought this record. We love you so much and we could not have done this without you.

"To have an album that connects this much, with what we’re talking about - trying and pushing for a better world - it’s unbelievable. As ever, everything we do is for Tom Searle, our brother.”

The record features guest appearances from Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall, Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Royal Blood's Mike Kerr.

For Those That Wish To Exist is out now via Epitaph. Architects have announced a small series of album launch shows for later in the year.