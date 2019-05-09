Watch Blink-182's graffiti-filled lyric video for Blame It On My Youth

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their new single Blame It On My Youth.

It’s the trio’s first material since their 2016 album California, which saw Matt Skiba take over guitar and vocal duties from Tom DeLonge.

The band teamed up with graffiti artist Risk for the Blame It On My Youth shoot, with the video seeing him spray the song's lyrics across a colourful background.

The video can be watched below, while the track is also available through streaming platforms.

Blink-182 recently announced a North American summer tour with Lil Wayne and Neck Deep.

The shows will get under way in Columbus, Ohio, on June 27 and conclude in Camden, New Jersey, on September 18.

Blink-182 have also been confirmed to appear on the Vans Warped Tour’s 25th anniversary bash in Atlantic City on June 30, the Festival d’ete de Quebec on July 14, San Francisco’s Outside Lands on August 9 and the Aftershock festival in Sacramento on October 11.