Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves return with their first single since 2016

Angels & Airwaves have released a new single – their first material since 2016 EP Chasing Shadows.

The band featuring former Blink-182 vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge, guitarist David Kennedy and drummer Ilan Rubin have shared the track Rebel Girl, which will feature on an upcoming album and film project.

DeLonge says: “Rebel Girl is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music.

“As some of you might have heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know – I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat.”

Along with the new single, Angels & Airwaves have also announced a 23-date US tour which will kick off in Phoenix on September 4 and wrap up in San Diego on October 5. It’ll be the band’s first live shows since 2012.

A full list of dates can be found below, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday (May 3) from 12noon local time.

Album details will be revealed in due course.

Angels & Airwaves 2019 US tour dates

Sep 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Sep 06: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 07: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Sep 09: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Sep 10: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Sep 11: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Sep 13: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 14: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 15: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Sep 17: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Sep 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Sep 20: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Sep 21: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 24: Denver Summit, CO

Sep 25: Salt Lake City The Union, UT

Sep 27: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Sep 28: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Sep 30: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 01: Los Angeles The Belasco Theater, CA

Oct 02: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Oct 04: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 05: San Diego House Of Blues, CA