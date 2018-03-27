Watch Ayreon and Damian Wilson perform And The Druids Turned To Stone

Arjen Lucassen’s live Ayreon project Ayreon Universe have launched a video for And The Druids Turned To Stone.

It’s the latest clip to be taken from upcoming package Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live, which will be released on Friday (March 30) via Music Theories and features vocals from Damian Wilson.

Valley Of The Queens and Everybody Dies were both previously released.

Lucassen says: “Here is the last full song preview we’ll give you from the upcoming Ayreon Universe DVD/Blu-ray. This is my own personal favourite.

“Mainly because of Damian’s amazing performance, he totally owns the stage here. Despite this being a relatively quiet atmospheric track, for me this was one of the highlights of the show. Hope you agree. Enjoy!”

Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live was filmed during three shows at Tilburg’s 013 venue in 2017.

It featured 18 singers along with 11 musicians, including Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, VUUR’s Anneke van Giersbergen, MaYaN’s Marcela Bovio, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse and Kayak’s Edward Reekers.

The performance will be released on 3LP, limited edition coloured vinyl, 2CD, 5-disc Earbook, and 2DVD and Blu-ray with 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage and interviews.

It’s now available for pre-order.

Picture credit: Bert Treep

Ayreon Universe: The Best of Ayreon Live tracklist