Watch Architects bleak, post-apocalyptic video for new single Black Lungs

Architects are releasing their ninth studio album For Those That Wish To Exist via Epitaph on February 26 next year, and having given the world a first taste of the new album with the release of Animals in October, the Brighton band have now released a second track from the album, the powerful Black Lungs.

‘Post love, post truth, justice lays bound and black bagged ready for the guillotine,” sings vocalist Sam Carter. ‘We can all plead guilty when they ask ‘Where were you when the gods clipped the wings of the phoenix?’

Speaking to Kerrang! recently, the band said that For Those That Wish To Exist will examine “the biggest issues we face as a civilisation”.

“I have days where I feel motivated to help change things; I have days where I don’t feel mentally strong enough to face it,” admitted Sam Carter. “Because it’s fucking depressing, continually fighting that fight when you feel like the people and the powers that be don’t care. You have to really take care of yourself through this shit, because if you are fighting the good fight, it can be really exhausting.”

The follow up to the band’s acclaimed 2018 album Holy Hell, For Those That Wish To Exist is set to feature guest cameos from Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil (on Goliath), Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr (on Little Wonder) and Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall (on Impermanence).

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” says main songwriter Dan Searle. “I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

For Those That Wish To Exist tracklist:

1. Do You Dream of Armageddon?

2. Black Lungs

3. Giving Blood

4. Discourse Is Dead

5. Dead Butterflies

6. An Ordinary Extinction

7. Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

8. Flight Without Feathers

9. Little Wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

10. Animals

11. Libertine

12. Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

13. Demi God

14. Meteor

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe