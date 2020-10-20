Architects return with surprise single Animals

Architects have maintained a fairly low profile since August 2019, when they completed their touring commitments for 2018’s Holy Hell album with a five-date tour of Australia.

The last new music issued by Sam Carter’s band was an acoustic version of A Wasted Hymn, with the original version being the closing track on Holy Hell. But now the Brighton band have returned with the surprise release of new single Animals.

“We’re just a bunch of fucking animals,” sings Sam Carter. “But we’re afraid of the outcome. Don’t cry to me because the fiction that we’re living in says I should pull the pin…”

There’s no news as yet as to whether Animals is a prelude to a new Architects album.

Metal Hammer awarded Holy Hell a 4 star review in 2018, noting “It’s not perfect, but it’s a victory.”