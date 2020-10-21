Biffy Clyro and Royal Blood vocalists guest on new Architects album, For Those That Wish To Exist

Architects have announced the 2021 release of their ninth studio album, For Those That Wish To Exist.

The Brighton metal quintet will release the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed Holy Hell album on February 26 next year via Epitaph. The album is set to feature guest cameos from Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil (on Goliath), Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr (on Little Wonder) and Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall (on Impermanence).

Architects surprised fans on October 20 with the unanticipated release of the album’s first single Animals.

According to a statement from the band, the 15-track For Those That Wish To Exist finds Architects examining “the part we are all playing in the world’s slow destruction” and tackling “the biggest questions facing the future of our planet.”

“The record’s 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energising positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course, and a paralysing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence,” the statement reads. “A reflection of human condition, For Those That Wish To Exist calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment.

“This album was me looking at our inability to change to a way of life that would sustain the human race and save the planet,” says main songwriter Dan Searle. “I wanted to look in the mirror and ask ourselves the question of what are we going to do, as opposed to trying to point the finger at politicians. Change has to start on a personal level. The world has developed a culture of wanting someone else to deal with it, when we need to take our own responsibility. It has to start there.”

For Those That Wish To Exist tracklisting:

1. Do You Dream of Armageddon?

2. Black Lungs

3. Giving Blood

4. Discourse Is Dead

5. Dead Butterflies

6. An Ordinary Extinction

7. Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

8. Flight Without Feathers

9. Little Wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

10. Animals

11. Libertine

12. Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

13. Demi God

14. Meteor

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe