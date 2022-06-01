Watch an animated Muse lead a people's rebellion in a dystopian future in the video for Will Of The People

Muse have shared an animated sci-fi video for the title track of their forthcoming Will Of The People album, depicting an uprising in a dystopian future.

It's the third single to be released from Will Of The People, following on from the January release of Won't Stand Down and the March release of Compliance.

Speaking of the album title track, which the band's 'people' describe as "an electric anthem that showcases the band’s prowess for storytelling and sonic-scene-creation" and we say sounds like a more berserk, glam rock-and-conspiracy theory-influenced re-imagining of Marilyn Manson's Beautiful People, Matt Bellamy says, “Will of the People is [a] fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought, ‘Fuck this.’”

Everyone got that? Cool, cool.

Watch the story unfold below:

Scheduled to arrive on August 26 via Warner Records, Will Of The People, Muse's ninth studio album has been described by Matt Bellamy as "a greatest hits album – of new songs”.

In conversation with The Big Issue, he explains how the forthcoming record was conceived in response to their label's request for a 'best of' compilation.

“We were reaching that point where there was talk about maybe doing a greatest hits album, and we weren’t really in favour of doing that,” the frontman says. “So it’s almost like we’ve made a record that is a greatest hits album – of new songs.

“That means this album might have a metal track on it – and it’s like, the best metal track we’ve ever done. Or there’s a sort of soft ballad, love song and it’s probably the best ballad love song we’ve ever done, and so on.

“It’s a montage of the best of Muse. It’s a new take on all of those types of genres that we’ve touched on in the past.”