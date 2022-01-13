Muse share anti-bully anthem Won’t Stand Down, reveal UK summer festival headline slot

Muse have shared a new single, Won’t Stand Down, their first new music since the release of 2018‘s Simulation Theory album.

Self-produced by the Devon trio and mixed by Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon, Enter Shikari), the riff-heavy Won’t Stand Down is described by the band’s ‘people’ as “an arena-ready anthem of controlled chaos, with heavy guitars and industrial-like distortions amplifying Matt Bellamy's striking lyrics about taking one's power back.”

Frontman Bellamy says, “Won’t Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

Shot in Kiev, Ukraine, and directed by Jared Hogan (girl in red), the song’s video features a fragile, mysterious figure which siphons the collective energy of a dark army to transmute into an augmented being.

Watch it below.

Matt Bellamy’s band have also announced an extensive European festival run for the summer, including a headline appearance at the Isle Of Wight festival on June 19.

The trio will play:



Jun 03: Rock AM, GER

Jun 05: Rock Im Park, GER

Jun 09: Nova Rock Festival, AUS

Jun 11: Tempelhof Sounds, GER

Jun 17: Firenze Rocks, ITA

Jun 19: Isle of Wight Festival, ENG

Jun 21: VOLT Festival, HUN

Jun 24: Tinderbox Festival, DEN

Jun 26: Mallorca Live, SPA

Jun 29: Ejekt Festival, GRE



Jul 02: OpenAir, SWI

Jul 03: Les Eurockéennes De Belfort, FRA

Jul 06: Beauregard Festival, FRA

Jul 08: Mad Cool Festival, SPA

Jul 10: Les Déferlantes Festival, FRA

No release date has yet been set for the Devon trio’s ninth album, though their summer touring itinerary would suggest it will be released before June.