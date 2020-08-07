Watch actor Paul Mescal go wild in Claridge’s in Rolling Stones’ Scarlet video

Last month, the Rolling Stones shared their previously unreleased track Scarlet featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The song was recorded in October 1974 and will appear on the deluxe reissue of the Stones album Goats Head Soup – out on September 4 on various formats, including 4CD and vinyl box set editions.

Now the band have released a video for the track starring Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal, who recently starred in critically acclaimed BBC TV series Normal People.

The video was filmed inside London’s Claridge’s Hotel and starts with Mescal’s character saying to the camera: “Hey, Scarlet. I’m a little bit drunk. I’m very sorry, I love you, so I’m going to play a little song.”

He then plays Scarlet and proceeds to tear through the hotel, dancing and drinking and generally having a wild time.

The video was shot during lockdown by directing duo, Us.

Page is joined on the track by Blind Faith’s Rick Grech on bass, and the song follows Criss Cross from the record which debuted in July.

Reflecting on the recording of Scarlet, Keith Richards said: My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.

“We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, just to get the feel of it but it came out well. With a lineup like that, you know, we better use it.”

Mick Jagger added: “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

Along with a 2020 stereo remix of the record, the reissue of Goats Head Soup will also feature Brussels Affair – a 15-track live album recorded in Belgium on the Stones’ autumn 1973 tour. This recording was only previously available as part of the band’s “official bootleg” series back in 2012.

In addition, the CD and vinyl box sets will include Goats Head Soup in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res mixes, along with the Dancing With Mr. D, Silver Train and Angie videos.

Also included will be a 120-page book featuring photographs and essays by Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea, along with four tour posters from 1973.

