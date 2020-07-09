The Rolling Stones launch video for previously unreleased track Criss Cross

The Rolling Stones have released a video for their previously unreleased track titled Criss Cross.

The song was originally recorded in 1973 during sessions for their Goats Head Soup studio album – with Criss Cross set to feature on a deluxe edition of the record which will launch on September 4.

The reissue will be released on various formats, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions, with Criss Cross joined by other previously unreleased songs Scarlet, featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, and All The Rage.

Along with a 2020 stereo remix of the record, Goats Head Soup will also feature Brussels Affair – a 15-track live album recorded in Belgium on the Stones’ autumn 1973 tour. This recording was only previously available as part of the band’s “official bootleg” series back in 2012.

In addition, the CD and vinyl box sets will include Goats Head Soup in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res mixes, along with the Dancing With Mr. D, Silver Train and Angie videos.

Also included will be a 120-page book featuring photographs and essays by Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea, along with four tour posters from 1973.

McCann writes: “Goats Head Soup was released with plenty of fanfare. Despite what you may read today, the kids weren’t entirely absorbed by glam rock, metal, prog and Philly soul back in 1973, and they bought the album in their thousands, sending it to no. 1 in the USA and in the UK, their fifth consecutive British chart-topper.”

The new video for Criss Cross was produced by Diana Kunst.

The new edition of Goats Head Soup is now available to pre-order.

Rolling Stones: Goats Head Soup Deluxe Edition

CD1 - 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

CD2 - Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 - Brussels Affair – Live 1973

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man



CD4 - Blu-ray

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie