Watch a teaser video for Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary book

Led Zeppelin have released a trailer for their forthcoming 50th anniversary book.

The teaser video features footage of the band playing live alongside photos and quotes from Led Zeppelin On Led Zeppelin, a 400-page hardback book featuring previously unseen images of the legendary band.

“It would be a life changing experience,” says Jimmy Page in the video, while Robert Plant adds: “There were no instructions inside the box we opened.

Led Zeppelin On Led Zeppelin is published by Reel Art Press in October 2018. It includes previously unpublished photographs of the band and an artwork from the band’s archives. It is available to pre-order now.

As part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations, their 1976 live album The Song Remains The Same will be reissued on September 7. The remastered album will be released on CD, vinyl and 5.1 Surround Sound Blu-Ray, as well as a Super-Deluxe box set including the film of the same name and featuring a recreation of the original LP’s embossed cover.

