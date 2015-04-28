WASP announce Bloody Road tour

WASP will return to the UK in September for a run of 10 dates, it’s been confirmed.

The band recently signed a deal with Napalm Records for 15th album Golgotha, expected in the summer. Now they’ve announced they’ll take to the road on The Bloody Road To Golgotha tour to promote the record.

Mainman Blackie Lawless recently said of the follow-up to 2009’s Babylon: “There’s one thing I learned when I was doing The Crimson Idol: If you make a record over too long a time, the record you start out making is not the record you end up finishing.

“You’ve changed so much as a person over a three or four-year period. You’ve got to be very careful to hold on to the vision.”

Tickets go on general sale at 11am on May 1 (Friday) via NMC Live.

Sep 11: London Troxy

Sep 12: Leeds O2 Academy

Sep 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Sep 14: Manchester Ritz

Sep 16: Dublin Academy

Sep 17: Belfast Limelight

Sep 18: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sep 19: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 21: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Sep 22: Bristol Motion