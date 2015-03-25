WASP ink deal for album no.15

WASP have signed a deal with Napalm Records to launch 15th album Golgotha, mainman Blackie Lawless has confirmed.

He reported last year that the follow-up to 2009’s Babylon was in the works, stating it would follow the direction set with that recording and 2007’s Dominator.

Now he, guitarist Doug Blair, bassist Mike Duda and drummer Mike Dupke, are looking to release their latest work in August.

Lawless says: “We chose Napalm for their personal belief and professional commitment to our career.

“We’re looking forward to years of great success, starting with the release of our upcoming album Golgotha, which will be released this summer.”

He adds of the album’s theme: “There’s one thing I learned when I was doing The Crimson Idol: if you make a record over too long a time, the record you start out making is not the record you end up finishing.

“You’ve changed so much as a person over a three or four-year period. You’ve got to be very careful to hold on to that vision.”

Last year, former WASP guitarist Chris Holmes slammed Lawless, claiming the frontman tried to pay him less than he was worth – although he wouldn’t rule out a return to the lineup in the future.

The band tour Europe in July and play festivals in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Spain, with more dates to be announced.