Warning: you might never sleep again after watching Mr. Bungle’s disturbing new video

Mr. Bungle have released a second single from their much-anticipated The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo album, due for release on October 30 via Ipecac.

Eracist follows on from the August release of Raping Your Mind, the first taste of the band’s first newly recorded music in 21 years. Those with a delicate disposition may wish to avoid watching the track’s weird and disturbing video.

The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo will arrive on October 30 through Ipecac Records and will feature a total of 11 tracks, with the core trio of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn joined by Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

The record will feature new recordings of some of the tracks featured on their 1986 demo cassette The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, along with a reworking of S.O.D.’s Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere and Corrosion Of Conformity’s Loss For Words.