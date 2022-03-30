Voyager to support VOLA on September European and England tour dates

Australian prog rockers Voyager will support Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA on their tour in support of their most recent album Witness in Europe and England in September and October, which also includes an appearance at this yer's Euroblast Festival. Both bands are joined on the dates by Nevada duo Four Stroke Baron, who have been described as "Tears for Fears + Type O Negative + Townsend + a little bit of shoegaze".

"Be careful what you wish for," say the Perth quintet. "After many requests for us to join the magnificent VOLA on tour the past few years, the stars have finally aligned and we'll be hitting the road in September for a synth-tastic bill across UK and Europe, also featuring the awesome Four Stroke Baron. Bring your glow sticks and blow up keytars, this is gonna hella fun!"

Voyager recently came second in Australia's Eurovision - Australia Decides, the Australian television contest to choose the country's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, with their new song Dreamer, having won the public vote.

The band also recently launched of their own beer, Dreamer In The Sky.

The Witness tour dates:

Sep 9: GER Munich Feierwek

Sep 10: GER Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli

Sep 11: GER Berlin Cassiopeia

Sep 12: POL Krakow Zascianek

Sep 13: POL Warsaw Hydrozagadka

Sep 14: AUS Vienna Chelsea

Sep 15: HUN Budapest A38

Sep 16: CZE Prague Rock Care

Sep 17: ITA Milan Legend Club

Sep 18: SWI Aaru Kiff

Sep 20: SPA Barcelona Boveda

Sep 21: SPA Madrid Moby Dick

Sep 22: FRA Toulouse Connexion Live

Sep 23: FRA Lyon CCO

Sep 24: FRA Paris Backstage

Sep 27: UK Bristol Fleece

Sep 28: UK Manchester Rebellion

Sep 29: UK London Garage

Sep 30: NED Tilburg O13 KZ

Oct 1: NED Amsterdam Melkweg OZ

Oct 2: GER Cologne Euroblast Fest

Get tickets.

