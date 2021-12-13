Voyager in the mix to represent Australia in next year's Eurovision

Australian proggers Voyager have announced that they've been short-listed to take part in this year's Eurovision - Australia Decides to choose the country's entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

The band have been the subject of a variety of fan-led petitions in the past pushing for their involvement and were even shortlisted for last year's competition. Tis year they step forward as Western Australia's first hope for Eurovision supremacy!

"Eurovision is the greatest show on earth, so getting a chance to represent Western Australia and to showcase our keytar driven brand of heavy music is one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities to ever come our way," ethuses multi-lingual singer and keytarist Danny Estrin, who was born in Germany. "So thank you Australia for giving us the opportunity to take you on a Voyage with us in what has been a lifelong dream."

Australia were first invited to the Eurovision party back in 2015 by the European Boradcasting Union and have been participants ever since. The Eurovision - Australia Decides televison contest has been going since 2018.

Voyager will compete in the live TV Final which will be broadcast exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand on Saturday February 26.