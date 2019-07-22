Anathema to headline this year's Space Rocks concert

Anathema have been announced as headliners for this year's Space Rocks concert. The band will perform a one-off set in collaboration with globally celebrated Somerset House resident multimedia artist Kristina Pulejkova, and the European Space Agency who’ve worked together to create a unique visual and musical set inspired by space exploration.

This unique collaboration is the brainchild of Vincent Cavanagh who is developing a special set-list for the show that will dove-tail with 's video art presentation.

"The Space Between Us can be interpreted in a few ways," says Cavanagh. "In reference to Anathema’s music and lyrics, it’s a reminder of the interconnectedness of humanity, honouring the space between us, but not exacerbating it. It relates to how inner space as much as outer space forms the boundaries of exploration. I believe the more we seek to understand the universe, the more we will understand ourselves. In that respect, working with ESA is a real honour."

"I’m showcasing the brilliant work that ESA has done through space exploration, searching for answers about the origin of life and learning more about the Universe," says Pulekova, who has access to visual data from ESA’s entire archives. "I will be using ESA’s archives to tell a visual story about life on our planet and what lies in the great beyond, but also to cast a light on the amazing people who have dedicated their lives to science."

Anathema join prog rockers Amplifier, Voyager and Anna Phoebe on the musical bill for this year's event.

Space Rocks takes place at The Indigo at the O2 on Saturday September 21 and is hosted by renowned science broadcaster Dallas Campbell. The concert is the climax of a day-long festival of space exploration.

Tickets are available form the Space Rocks website.