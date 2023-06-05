Voyager announce more UK shows for October

Voyager will release new album Fearless In Love in July

Australian prog Eurovision stars Voyager have announced additional UK dates for October.

The quintet, who recently announced that they will release their new album, Fearless In Love, through Season of Mist Records on July 14, have added another London show as well as shows in Liverpool and Glasgow to their October European and UK tour, which includes a headline slot at this year's Euroblast Festival.

“We’re super pleased to announce we’ve extended our UK tour and not only will Simone return to her roots in Glasgow, but we’re returning to Liverpool as well, where the magic of Eurovision was created," the band enthuse. "We cannae wait!!!”

Voyager recently represented Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with the song Promise. The band actually won their semi-final when votes were all in, and were placed 9th over-all in the Grand Final, a remarkable achievement for a band playing heavy progressive music.

Voyager UK October tour dates:
Oct 20: Manchester Club Academy
Oct 21: London The Dome
Oct 22: London The Dome
Oct 24: Glasgow Slay
Oct 25: Liverpool O2 Academy2

