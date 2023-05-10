Voyager announce UK and European headline tour

Australian prog Eurovision hopes Voyager have announced a European and UK tour for October, which includes headline dates at Euroblast Festival and London's Dome and Manchester's Club Academy. You can see the live dates below - tickets go on sale Friday May 12.
The band also return to their native Australia for live dates in June, and to celebrate the band's Eurovision endeavours, the Perth Symphony Orchestra's string quartet INNEKA have recorded their unique version of the band's current Eurovision entry Promise, filmed at Perth's Optus Stadium, which you can watch below.
"We’re truly speechless after seeing this incredible show of support from the Perth Symphony Orchestra and our beautiful State," the band say. "This epic string version of our song Promise moved us to tears and we cannot be prouder to be ambassadors for Australia, Aussie music and particularly our incredible WA music scene!"
Voyager take part in the second Eurovision semi-final, which takes place tomorrow evening, starting on BBC TV at 8pm - 10.10pm on BBC One and iPlayer for UK residents. If you're not following the event, but still want to support the first ever prog band to feature at Eurovision, for the first time ever, only viewers watching at home will vote bands through from the semi-finals.
Those watching in the participating countries can vote using the official Eurovision Song Contest app, or by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster. The numbers for Voyager are:
Call: 09015 22 52 16
Text: 16 to the number 6 22 52 16
Those watching in any other eligible non-participating country can vote via a secure online platform here.
Voting will open after the last song is performed for approximately 15 minutes.
Voyager recently announced that they would release their new album, Fearless In Love, in July.
Voyager Australia, Europe and UK tour dates 2024
Jun 9: AUS Brisbane The Zoo
Jun 10: AUS Melbourne Stay Gold
Jun16: AUS Adelaide Unibar
Jun 17: Perth Rosemount Hotel
Jun 23: Sydney Metro Social
Jun 24: AUS Canberra The Basement
Oct 1: GER Cologne Euroblast Festival
Oct 2: GER Hamburg Headcrash
Oct 3: GER Berlin Cassiopeia
Oct 5: POL Warsaw Voodoo
Oct 7: CZE Prague Futurum
Oct 8: HUN Budapest Durer Kert
Oct 9: AUS Vienna Szene
Oct 10: GER Munich Feierwerk
Oct 11: ITA Milan Legend Club
Oct 12: SWI Zurich Komplex Club
Oct 14: SWI Lyss Kufa
Oct 15: FRA Paris Les Etoiles
Oct 16: BEL Antwerp Kavka
Oct 17: NED Tilburg 013
Oct 18: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij
Oct 20: UK Manchester Club Academy
Oct 21: UK London The Dome