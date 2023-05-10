Voyager announce UK and European headline tour

Australian prog Eurovision hopes Voyager have announced a European and UK tour for October, which includes headline dates at Euroblast Festival and London's Dome and Manchester's Club Academy. You can see the live dates below - tickets go on sale Friday May 12.

The band also return to their native Australia for live dates in June, and to celebrate the band's Eurovision endeavours, the Perth Symphony Orchestra's string quartet INNEKA have recorded their unique version of the band's current Eurovision entry Promise, filmed at Perth's Optus Stadium, which you can watch below.

"We’re truly speechless after seeing this incredible show of support from the Perth Symphony Orchestra and our beautiful State," the band say. "This epic string version of our song Promise moved us to tears and we cannot be prouder to be ambassadors for Australia, Aussie music and particularly our incredible WA music scene!"

Voyager take part in the second Eurovision semi-final, which takes place tomorrow evening, starting on BBC TV at 8pm - 10.10pm on BBC One and iPlayer for UK residents. If you're not following the event, but still want to support the first ever prog band to feature at Eurovision, for the first time ever, only viewers watching at home will vote bands through from the semi-finals.

Those watching in the participating countries can vote using the official Eurovision Song Contest app, or by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster. The numbers for Voyager are:

Call: 09015 22 52 16

Text: 16 to the number 6 22 52 16

Those watching in any other eligible non-participating country can vote via a secure online platform here.

Voting will open after the last song is performed for approximately 15 minutes.

Voyager recently announced that they would release their new album, Fearless In Love, in July.

Jun 9: AUS Brisbane The Zoo

Jun 10: AUS Melbourne Stay Gold

Jun16: AUS Adelaide Unibar

Jun 17: Perth Rosemount Hotel

Jun 23: Sydney Metro Social

Jun 24: AUS Canberra The Basement

Oct 1: GER Cologne Euroblast Festival

Oct 2: GER Hamburg Headcrash

Oct 3: GER Berlin Cassiopeia

Oct 5: POL Warsaw Voodoo

Oct 7: CZE Prague Futurum

Oct 8: HUN Budapest Durer Kert

Oct 9: AUS Vienna Szene

Oct 10: GER Munich Feierwerk

Oct 11: ITA Milan Legend Club

Oct 12: SWI Zurich Komplex Club

Oct 14: SWI Lyss Kufa

Oct 15: FRA Paris Les Etoiles

Oct 16: BEL Antwerp Kavka

Oct 17: NED Tilburg 013

Oct 18: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Oct 20: UK Manchester Club Academy

Oct 21: UK London The Dome

