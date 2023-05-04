Voyager announce new studio album Fearless In Love

Australian electro prog metallers Voyager have announced that they will release their new album, Fearless In Love, through Season of Mist records on July 14. It's the

At the same time the band have released a new single, Prince Of Fire, which you can watch in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

"Fearless In Love was written and recorded between 2020 and 2022. The writing process was very different to how we’ve done things in the past," says vocalist and keyboard player Danny Estrin. "As a result, the album is more cohesive and exciting with a cinematic feel, hailing back to gritty films of the 80s and 90s showcasing all the layers that make up Voyager. This album takes you on a ride through a dark city and leaves you on a more pensive, reflective note by the end."

The quintet are currently in Liverpool as they prepare to represent Australia at next week's 67th Eurovision Song Contest with the song Promise, which is on Fearless In. Love, alongside Dreamer, the band's Eurovision entry for last year, which won the public vote in Australia but came second with the closed television panel vote.

“As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle - Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth," Estrin said at the time. "Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet. We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”

Australia was first invited to take part back in 2015 by the European Broadcasting Union and have been participants ever since. The Eurovision - Australia Decides television contest has been going since 2018.

Heavier music has some history at the event, with Finnish shock rockers Lordi amously winning the event in 2006 and Italian glam rockers Måneskin walked off with the honours in 2021. But Voyager represent the first time a progressive band has ever featured.

Prog will be bringing you all the details on how to vote for Voyager next week.

Pre-order Fearless In Love.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Voyager: Fearless In Love

1. The Best Intentions

2. Prince of Fire

3. Ultraviolet

4. Dreamer

5. The Lamenting

6. Submarine

7. Promise

8. Twisted

9. Daydream

10. Listen

11. Gren (Fearless in Love)