Voyager announce limited seven-inch vinyl of Eurovision anthem Promise

Australian electro prog metallers Voyager have announced that they will release a limited edition 7-seven-inch vinyl single featuring Promise, their entry for Australia in this year's Eurovision Song Contest. You can watch the band's current video for Promise below.

The new single, which will be released through the band's label Season Of Mist, will be limited to exclusive black and pink pressings, 300 copies of each. Numbers 1-50 of each colour variation will be signed by the band. The black signed copies will be exclusively available via the Season of Mist shop. Meanwhile, the pink signed copies will only be available during the band's upcoming London performance, which will take place on April 20 at Boston Music Room.

"Seven-inch vinyl you say," says Voyager guitarist Scott Kay. "Both of our televised Eurovision singles in the one place? Here it is! We’re really stoked with these and they’re the perfect collector’s item for any Voyager or Eurovision fan! These are extremely limited, so don’t miss out on your chance to own one!"

Voyager recently announced that they have been chosen to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with Promise. The band were shortlisted in 2020 with the song Runaway but failed to make the final ten, while last year they won the public vote with Dreamer, but lost out at the final hurdle. Dreamer will be the B-side of the new single.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest, the 67th, takes place at the Liverpool Arena on May 13. Get tickets here (opens in new tab).

You can get tickets for the Boston Music Rooms Show here (opens in new tab).

Pre-order Promise.