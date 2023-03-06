Voyager announce London show for April

Australian electro proggers Voyager have announced they will play a London show at The Boston Music Rooms on April 20. It will be the band's only UK headline show

"London - we're playing a headline show at Boston Music Room on 20th April 2023," the band announces. "Don't forget to stay hydrated cause things are gonna get SWEATY!"

The Perth quintet recently announced that they have been chosen to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with their brand new song Promise.

"Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet," says singer and keytarist Danny Estrin. "We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”

It's not the first time Voyager have been involved with the contest either. They were shortlisted in 2020 with the song Runaway but failed to make the final ten, while last year they won the public vote with Dreamer, but lost out at the final hurdle.

It is, however, to our knowledge, the first time a progressive music artist has ever represented their nation on the show.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest, the 67th, takes place at the Liverpool Arena on May 13.

