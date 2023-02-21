Voyager chosen to represent Australia at Eurovision 2023

Australian synth prog outfit's Promise will be the Australian entry at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Australian electro proggers Voyager have been chosen to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The Perth quintet announced the news this evening, that their track Promise has bene chosen as the Australian entry for this years competition. You can watch their new video for the song below.

It's not the first time the band have been involved with the contest either. They were shortlisted in 2020 with the song Runaway but failed to make the final ten, while last year they won the public vote with Dreamer, but lost out at the final hurdle.

“As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle - Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth," enthuses singer and keytarist Danny Estrin. Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet. We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”

If you're wondering how Australia is involved in the Euriovision Song Contest in the first place, the country was first invited to take part back in 2015 by the European Broadcasting Union and have been participants ever since. The Eurovision - Australia Decides television contest has been going since 2018.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest, the 67th, takes place at the Liverpool Arena in May.

Voyager will soon begin work on their eighth studio album. The follow-up to 2019's Colours In The Sun.

