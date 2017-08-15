Volbeat share live For Evigt bootleg video

Volbeat have released a live bootleg video for their track For Evigt.

The performance was filmed at the Malmo Arena, Sweden, in October last year, with the song featuring on the Danish outfit’s most recent album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie. The new video follows their animated promo for Black Rose which arrived in June.

Michael Poulsen, Jon Larsen, Rob Caggiano and Kaspar Boye Larsen have released the video to coincide with their European tour dates, which will get under way in Hamburg on August 23.

Speaking about the new record, frontman Poulsen said: “The album is Volbeat, but there is progress, too, when it comes to songwriting with huge melodies. It has the songs I have been trying to write for years and it seems like I was in the right spot to gather all the pieces.”

Find a full list of Volbeat’s upcoming tour dates below.

Aug 23: Hamburg Open Air Am Volkspark, Germany

Aug 24: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Aug 26: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Aug 28: Monchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Aug 30: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Sep 01: Graz Messe Congress, Austria

Sep 03: Schweinfurt Willy Sachs Stadion, Germany

Sep 05: Eindhoven Strijp-S, Netherlands

Sep 07: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 09: Solna Friends Arena, Sweden

The records that changed my life: Volbeat's Rob Caggiano