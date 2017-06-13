Volbeat launch animated video for Black Rose

Volbeat have released an animated video for their track Black Rose.

The band worked alongside Toon53 Productions on the video for the song which features Danko Jones and originally appeared on Volbeat’s 2016 album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie.

Speaking about the record, frontman Michael Poulsen said: “The album is Volbeat, but there is progress, too, when it comes to songwriting with huge melodies. It has the songs I have been trying to write for years and it seems like I was in the right spot to gather all the pieces.”

Volbeat will head back out on the road from next month for shows across North America.

They’ll return to Europe in August for further concerts, with Poulsen previously saying: “We always aim to continue to grow with each tour. It’s of paramount importance to raise the bar and bring the fans something truly special in gratitude for the support they show.”

Find a full list of Volbeat’s 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 08: Biloxi Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, MS

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, Detroit

Jul 13: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 14: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 17: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavilion, NH

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 23: Hamburg Open Air Am Volkspark, Germany

Aug 24: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Aug 26: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Aug 28: Monchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Aug 30: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Sep 01: Graz Messe Congress, Austria

Sep 03: Schweinfurt Willy Sachs Stadion, Germany

Sep 05: Eindhoven Strijp-S, Netherlands

Sep 07: Fornebu Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 09: Solna Friends Arena, Sweden

The records that changed my life: Volbeat's Rob Caggiano

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+