Volbeat announce North American tour

Volbeat have announced a North American tour which will take place across August and September.
The band recently released their sixth album album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie and are currently on tour across Europe in support of the record. The new date scan be viewed in the list below, highlighted in bold.
Now they’ll take to the road across the US and Canada later in the year, taking in a total of 17 dates with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard supporting on selected shows.
The group have also announced that those who buy a ticket will receive a copy of their new album either as a digital download or on CD. For those who have already purchased the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, the band encourage them to “gift your free copy.”
Tickets go on general sale on Jun 10 at 10am local time.
Earlier this week, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen said they prioritised emotion over perfection while in the studio.
He said: “We pretty just much want to get the job done and get the hell out of the studio. For me, it’s not about having the perfect take – it’s about having the take that has the most spirit and soul in it.”
Volbeat tour dates
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 08: Brooklyn Coney, Island Amphitheater NY (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 12: Detroit Masonic Temple Theater, MI (with Black Wizard)
Aug 13: Columbus Express Live, OH (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 15: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 16: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)
Aug 21: Madison Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, WI (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 23: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 24: Brookings Swiftel Center, SD (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 25: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND
Aug 27: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 28: Regina Exraz Place, SK (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Aug 30: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Center, AB (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Sep 05: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Sep 06: Spokane Star Theater, WA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Sep 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)
Sep 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)