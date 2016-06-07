Volbeat announce North American tour

Volbeat have announced a North American tour which will take place across August and September.

The band recently released their sixth album album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie and are currently on tour across Europe in support of the record. The new date scan be viewed in the list below, highlighted in bold.

Now they’ll take to the road across the US and Canada later in the year, taking in a total of 17 dates with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard supporting on selected shows.

The group have also announced that those who buy a ticket will receive a copy of their new album either as a digital download or on CD. For those who have already purchased the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, the band encourage them to “gift your free copy.”

Tickets go on general sale on Jun 10 at 10am local time.

Earlier this week, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen said they prioritised emotion over perfection while in the studio.

He said: “We pretty just much want to get the job done and get the hell out of the studio. For me, it’s not about having the perfect take – it’s about having the take that has the most spirit and soul in it.”

Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France

Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France

Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME

Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 08: Brooklyn Coney, Island Amphitheater NY (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 11: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 12: Detroit Masonic Temple Theater, MI (with Black Wizard)

Aug 13: Columbus Express Live, OH (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 15: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 16: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)

Aug 21: Madison Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, WI (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 23: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 24: Brookings Swiftel Center, SD (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 25: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Aug 27: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 28: Regina Exraz Place, SK (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Aug 30: Calgary Grey Eagle Event Center, AB (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 05: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 06: Spokane Star Theater, WA (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

Sep 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT (with Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard)

