Dinosaur Jr album available in TeamRock+ membership bundle

TeamRock have joined forces with Dinosaur Jr to offer fans a year’s membership to TeamRock+ with pre-orders of the band’s upcoming album Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.

The deal is one of the many pre-order options for the group’s 11th album, which is released on August 5. See the PledgeMusic page for full details on the various bundles available.

TeamRock+ membership is offered in packages starting at £19.99 and is available alongside the album on CD, vinyl and in digital formats. The TeamRock+ deal will be available until August 4.

TeamRock+ is TeamRock’s flagship digital subscription service. Members have access to all of the articles from the latest issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and The Blues Magazine, as well as exclusive online content. TeamRock+ can be viewed on mobile, tablet or computer – anywhere in the world.

Long-time fan Henry Rollins announced the album release last month, saying: “Like every other Dinosaur Jr record, it is fantastic. They are one of my favourite bands and one of the best live bands ever. I can’t wait for you to hear this record – you’re going to love it.”

Dinosaur Jr debuted the track Tiny last month on Later With Jools Holland. They have a string of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Dinosaur Jr Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not tracklist

Goin Down Tiny Be A Part I Told Everyone Love Is… Good To Know I Walk For Miles Lost All Day Knocked Around Mirror Left/Right

Jun 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Jun 08: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jun 09: Basel Kaserne, Switzlerland

Jun 10: Porto Nos Primavera Sound, Portugal

Jun 11: Bern Dachstock, Switzerland

Jun 13: Erlangen E-Werk, Germany

Jun 15: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Jun 16: Sinaai De Casino, Belgium

Jun 17: Duisburg Traumzeit, Germany

Jun 18: Hilvarenbeek Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands

Jun 19: Six-Fours-Les-Plages Pointu Festival, France

Jun 21: Sesto San Giovanni Carroponte Spazio Mil, Italy

Jun 22: San Gemini Camp Della Giostra, Italy

Jun 23: Padua Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jun 24: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, Croatia

Jul 14: Pawtucket The Met, RI

Jul 15: Brooklyn Coney Island Boardwalk Amphitheatre, NY (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 16: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage , NJ (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 17: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 19: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 22: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavillion, OH (With Jane’s Addiction)

Jul 24: Cincinnati The Woodward Theater, OH

Jul 25: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Aug 14: Atlanta The Wrecking Ball Festival, GA

Aug 20: Tokyo Hostess Club All Nighter, Japan

Sep 07: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Sep 08: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Sep 09: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Sep 10: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Sep 11: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 13: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Sep 14: New Orleans Tipitina’s Uptown, LA

Sep 15: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 16: Austin City Limites Live, TX

Sep 17: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Sep 19: Phoenix The Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Sep 20: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Sep 22: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Sep 23: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Sep 24: Pioneertown Papy & Harriet’s, CA

Sep 26: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Sep 27: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Sep 28: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Sep 29: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Sep 30: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Oct 01: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Oct 03: Salt lake City The Depot, UT

Oct 04: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Oct 05: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Oct 07: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 08: Chicago Metro, IL

Oct 09: Millvale Mr. Small’s Theatre, PA

Oct 29: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

Oct 30: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Oct 31: Paris Elysee Monmatre, France

Nov 01: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 04: Holstein Rolling Stone Weekender, Switzerland

Nov 05: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Vulkan, Norway

Nov 08: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Nov 09: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Nov 11: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 14: Bristol Motion, UK

Nov 15: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Nov 17: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 18: London Forum, UK

Nov 19: Manchester Albert Hall, UK