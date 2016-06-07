Trending

Alice In Chains add further North American tour dates

See full list of shows for Alice In Chains 2016 tour

Alice In Chains have released the second batch of dates for their upcoming North American tour.

They previously announced 14 shows, which come after a run of five support gigs with the reunited Guns N’ Roses. And AIC have now announced a further 12 dates.

The new run of shows can be seen in the list below, highlighted in bold.

AIC say: “Alice In Chains has added more shows this fall. Select dates on sale Friday.”

Alice In Chains 2016 US summer tour

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI (with GNR)
Jun 26: Landover FedEx Field, MD (with GNR)
Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO (with GNR)
Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with GNR)
Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with GNR)
Jul 06: Portland Schnitzer Hall, OR
Jul 08: Seattle Paramount, WA
Jul 09: Spokane INB Performing Arts Center, WA
Jul 11: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT
Jul 12: Denver Paramount Theater, CO
Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI
Jul 17: Detroit Freedom Hill, MI
Jul 18: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH
Jul 19: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH
Jul 20: Bethlehem Sands Events Center, PA
Jul 22: Verona Turning Stone Casino, NY
Jul 23: Atlantic City Mark G Etess At Taj Mahal, NJ
Jul 25: New York Beacon Theater, NY
Sep 17: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA
Sep 19: Richmond Altria Theatre, VA
Sep 20: N Charleston PAC, SC
Sep 23: Thackerville Winstar Casino, OK
Sep 24: Houston Open Air Festival, TX
Sep 26: Austin ACL Live, TX
Sep 27: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX
Sep 30: Scottsdale Talking Stick Casino Pool, AZ
Oct 01: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Oct 02: San Diego Symphony Hall, CA
Oct 04: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA
Oct 05: Pomona Fox Theatre, CA
Oct 08: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra, NV