VOLA share video for pounding prog metal anthem Cannibal

Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA have shared a video for their brand new single, the pounding prog metal anthem Cannibal, which features a guest appearance from Anders Fridén of Swedish metallers In Flames.

Cannibal is the fourth single the band have released from their upcoming album, Friend Of A Phantom, which the band release through Mascot Records on November 1.

"VOLA's music is heavily shaped by melodic death metal, so having Anders Fridén from the legendary In Flames featured on Cannibal is a dream come true for us," the band say. "We feel truly fortunate and are enormously proud of the result."



"I have been a fan of VOLA since their first album," adds Fridén. "They are constantly evolving and, to me, are one of the most interesting bands out right now. During the recording of our last album, I had the opportunity to meet the band and witness an incredible show at The Troubadour in LA. Cut to a few months later, I was approached if I would be interested in being on a song for their next album. It was a yes without hesitation. It's an honor to be part of this monster of a song. Bang your head if you know what's good for you!"

The band will tour Europe on their Friend Of A Phantom tour throughout November, with UK dates in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.You can see the full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.

Pre-order Friend Of A Phantom.

VOLA - Cannibal feat. Anders FridÃ©n of In Flames (Offical Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

VOLA Friend Of A Phantom European Tour 2024

Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall

Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena

Nov 5: To Be Announced

Nov 6: To Be Announced

Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater

Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park

Nov 13: CZE Prague MeetFactory

Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex

Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex

Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club

Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine

Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Nov 22: UK London Heaven

Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2

Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy

Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX

Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega

Get tickets.