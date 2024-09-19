VOLA share video for pounding prog metal anthem Cannibal

Danish/Swedish quartet VOLA have shared a video for their brand new single, the pounding prog metal anthem Cannibal, which features a guest appearance from Anders Fridén of Swedish metallers In Flames.
Cannibal is the fourth single the band have released from their upcoming album, Friend Of A Phantom, which the band release through Mascot Records on November 1.
"VOLA's music is heavily shaped by melodic death metal, so having Anders Fridén from the legendary In Flames featured on Cannibal is a dream come true for us," the band say. "We feel truly fortunate and are enormously proud of the result."
"I have been a fan of VOLA since their first album," adds Fridén. "They are constantly evolving and, to me, are one of the most interesting bands out right now. During the recording of our last album, I had the opportunity to meet the band and witness an incredible show at The Troubadour in LA. Cut to a few months later, I was approached if I would be interested in being on a song for their next album. It was a yes without hesitation. It's an honor to be part of this monster of a song. Bang your head if you know what's good for you!"
The band will tour Europe on their Friend Of A Phantom tour throughout November, with UK dates in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.You can see the full list of VOLA's European tour dates below.
Pre-order Friend Of A Phantom.
VOLA Friend Of A Phantom European Tour 2024
Nov 1: DEN Århus Voxhall
Nov 2: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik
Nov 3: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena
Nov 5: To Be Announced
Nov 6: To Be Announced
Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Nov 10: GER Berlin Columbia Theater
Nov 11: POL Krakow Hype Park
Nov 13: CZE Prague MeetFactory
Nov 14: AUT Vienna Flex
Nov 15: GER Munich Backstage Halle
Nov 16: SWI Zurich Komplex
Nov 17: ITA Milan Live Club
Nov 19: GER Cologne Kantine
Nov 21: FRA Paris Petit Bain
Nov 22: UK London Heaven
Nov 23: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 24: UK Glasgow G2
Nov 25: UK Manchester Club Academy
Nov 26: UK Bristol SWX
Nov 27: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal
Nov 28: NED Eindhoven Effenaar
Nov 29: GER Hamburg Markthalle
Nov 30: DEN København Store Vega