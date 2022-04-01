VOLA release new live video for These Black Claws

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have released a new live clip of These Black Claws which you can watch below. It's taken from the upcoming Live From The Pool the band's first ever live release, which is released today, April 1, through Mascot Records.

Originally taken from the band's fourth album Witness, These Black Claws features a guest appearance from the US rapper SHAHMEN, who appeared in the song's official video, released last year.

"To further build on this atmosphere, we chose to collaborate with American rapper Shahmen," vocalist and guitarist Asger Mygind told Prog at the time. "This is our first ever feature with VOLA, which makes it a special occasion for us. The music video was shot in Denmark, Sweden and Finland by three different film crews due to the ongoing pandemic and us not being able to come together. This was quite challenging to pull off! We are excited it worked out in the end and hope you will enjoy the song and video."

VOLA recently announced that they'd be playing three special shows with Devin Townsend in April at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, the O2 Academy Glasgow and the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London. This will be followed by a 21-date European headline tour for September and October with Australian synth proggers Voyager and Nevada’s Four Stroke Baron.

