Voivod announce two live streams for May and June

Canadian prog metal legends Voivod have announced two new Hypercube live streams for May and June.

Following on from an initial Hypercube session last August where the band performed a live set at Studio Radicart, where Voivod recorded 2018's Juno Award winning The Wake album, the Quebec quartet will perform 1989's Nothingface album (which featured their acclaimed cover of Pink Floyd's Astronomy Domine) in Hypercube Session 2 on May 30.

They will then. follow-up that with Hypercube 3, at which they will perform the whole of 1988's Dimension Hatröss album (the album that saw the band shift away from their earlier thrash sound and take a more concise progressive approach, on June 27 (which is also drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin's birthday).

Both shows will be available for 48 hours after the initial broadcast. Don’t miss these unique performances by one of metal’s most acclaimed and innovative bands! The exclusive event will include an afterparty live chat with the band hosted by Vox and Hops.

Get Hypercube Session 2 tickets.

Get Hypercube Session 3 tickets.

Get Hypercube 2 & 3 bundle.