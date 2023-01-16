Voivod announce 40th anniversary UK shows for April

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have announced a run of live dates in April to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The quartet had already been announced for this year's Prognosis Festival which takes place at the Effenaar venue in Eindhoven, Holland on the weekend of April 15 and 16, and which launches a UK version of the event at the Indigo At The O2 on the weekend after, on April 22 and 23.

"2023 will see the legendary and massively influential sci-fi/prog/punk-thrashers Voivod celebrate their 40th Anniversary," the bands UK booking agents Route One said. "To honour this milestone, the band will follow up their highly successful tour with Opeth at the end of last year by heading back to the UK for a small, select number of headline shows between the two previously announced Prognosis Festival shows in Eindhoven, NL and London, UK this April."

The band will play:

Apr 16: NED Eindhoven Prognosis Festival

Apr 18: UK Bristol The Fleece

Apr 19: UK Glasgow Slay

Apr 20: UK Manchester Rebellion

Apr 21: UK Southampton The 1865

Apr 22: UK London Prognosis Festival

Get tickets.