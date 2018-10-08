Voices From The Fuselage detail new album Odyssey: The Founder Of Dreams

Voices From The Fuselage have detailed their new studio album Odyssey: The Founder Of Dreams.

The band launched the first material from the follow-up to 2015’s Odyssey: The Destroyer Of Worlds exclusively with Prog last month in the shape of Nine Levels.

Now they’ve revealed the cover art and tracklist for the record, along with opening pre-orders.

Drummer Scott Lockhart says: “We all really feel that the new album is a progression from the first both musically and lyrically.

“The reaction to the first album from around the world has been amazing and although the second took a bit longer to complete than we’d planned, we hope that the care and time we took comes across.”

Vocalist Ashe O’Hara adds: “I’ve always been intrigued by the struggle between science and faith, internally and externally, and also the internal challenges of dealing with loss and grief.

“These themes were explored on The Destroyer Of Worlds and I’ve tried to go further with them lyrically on The Founder Of Dreams.”

Odyssey: Founder Of Dreams will be released on November 9 via White Star Records on Digipak CD with a 12-page lyric booklet and on digital platforms.

It’s now available for pre-order from White Star and Amazon.

Voices From The Fuselage - Odyssey: The Founder Of Dreams

1. Via

2. The Monolith

3. Life On Titan

4. Nine Levels

5. Vault Of Heaven

6. Vestibule Of Hell

7. Grave Digging

8. Domus

9. Destitute

10. Machina