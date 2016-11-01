Voices From The Fuselage - Odyssey: Destroyer Of Worlds album review

It’s quite heartening to read in Voices From The Fuselage’s biography that this very magazine helped the band secure their record deal. The melodic metallers read in Prog about the formation of White Star Records – the brainchild of Frost*/Kino/Arena/It Bites man John Mitchell and Chris Hillman – and the rest, they apparently say, is history. Voices From The Fuselage originally released their debut Odyssey: Destroyer Of Worlds last year, but it has now received a glitzy full release on the label.

Led by former TesseracT singer Ashe O’Hara – who tumbled off their vocalist merry-go-round in 2014 – the Northampton outfit pack a real punch for their lift-off, with Meteorites at its best a cosmic blow-out of machine gun riffery and Inner Child galloping with dramatic ferocity.

Proggers might get their jollies from the dark/light dichotomy which pervades the entire 10 songs, and while it can be a tad predictable at times, O’Hara’s towering vocals mesh with the atmospheric music effortlessly. Mix Karnivool and TesseracT with mighty dollops of post-rock, and this is pretty much what you get. There’s also a hell of a lot of gloss, but there’s enough cinematic aura and inventive chops to entice.