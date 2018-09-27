Voices From The Fuselage premiere new track Nine Levels

Voices From The Fuselage have premiered their new single Nine Levels exclusively with Prog.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Odyssey: Founder Of Dreams, which is set to arrive on November 9 via White Star Records.

Speaking about Nine Levels, vocalist and lyricist Ashe O’Hara exclusively tells Prog: “A lot of my music is inspired by the existential crisis I seem to indefinitely reside in.

“I find it extremely hard to brush aside my nihilism, but at the same time, I have an extremely strong sense of faith, though not specifically related to a deity.

“My years of dealing with depression often take me to dark places and I find myself questioning my actions and my decisions all the time. That, to me, is hell... and Nine Levels is an ode to my internalised dissentient view on the world.”

O’Hara adds: “I find a lot of my music tends to fall on the more darker, melancholic side of my personality, which is a strange juxtaposition to my more social side, where I tend to want to make people laugh.”

O’Hara is joined in the lineup by guitarists Mitch Ramsay and Josh Galloway, along with drummer Scott Lockhart. Josh Truscott plays bass on the album.

Further details on Odyssey: Founder Of Dreams will be revealed in due course.