Vitam Aeternam and members of Devil Doll will perform at Prognosis Festival

Prognosis Festival have announced that dark cinematic proggers Vitam Aeternam will be appearing at the Dutch weekend of this year's event.

The band will perform with former members of the highly influential late 80s and early 90s dark, theatrical Italian/Slovenian prog band Devil Doll, fronted by the mysterious Mr. Doctor.

"Founded in 2019 by three strangers,Jake Rosenberg (Desperate Machines, In Progress), André Aaslie (Funeral, Omnia Moritur, Abyssic, Profane Burial), and Râhoola (A Flying Fish), living in three different countries, all bonded by their love of Devil Doll," the organisers state. "Their mission? Capture the elements they love about Devil Doll’s sound and create something brand new that pushes the limits of dark, emotional, experimental, and theatrical music.



"In 2023, worlds will collide and history will be made. Vitam Aeternam and members of Devil Doll will share the stage in a once in a lifetime performance at Prognosis. Bor Zuljan (guitar), Janez Hace (bass), and Sasha Olenjuk (violin) will add a new element to Vitam Aeternam’s live show, elevating it to levels never thought possible.



"If you are a Devil Doll fan, this performance could be your one, only, and last opportunity to see these musicians play this style of music on stage together. This is the closest thing you will get to a live Devil Doll performance. If you have never heard of Devil Doll, this will be a special set that should appeal to fans of Leprous, Ulver, Mr. Bungle, Devin Townsend, Danny Elfman. Do not miss this momentous event."

This year's Prognosis Festival takes place at the Effenaar venue in Eindhoven, Holland on the weekend of April 15 and 16, and which launches a UK version of the event at the Indigo At The O2 on the weekend after, on April 22 and 23.

Polish prog rockers Riverside have been announced as one of the headline acts with performances from Swedish prog rockers Soen, Canadian prog-metal legends Voivod, Rosalie Cunningham, Iamthemorning, prog supergroup O.R.k. (who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto), French art rockers LizZard, heavy proggers Cobra The Impaler, prog metallers Core Of IO and UK quintet Ithaca will all also appear.

A second headline act is yet to be announced, and there will be more bands added to the bill.

Get tickets for UK.

Get tickets for Eindhoven.